Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise

KINGMAN – Krista Farney left a job she had for almost two decades, but she’s loving her newest gig, even though she has had to enter, for her, some previously uncharted territory.

“I am navigating in a traditionally man’s world, dealing with installers and contractors,” the 39-year-old said of her new life as a franchise owner with Floor Coverings International.

Farney visits customers’ homes in a Mobile Flooring Showroom stocked with thousands of flooring samples from top manufacturers.

Floor Coverings International Mohave County and Las Vegas, which launched Oct. 1, serves customers throughout Mohave County.

It will be expanding to Las Vegas in 2020.

Farney, a Kingman native whose background is in sales, spent 18 years as a district manager for a wireless communications company.

When asked to relocate to Phoenix, she didn’t want to uproot her family that included her husband and children ages 17 and 10.

So she officially retired from the corporate world at age 38 and fulfilled a lifelong desire to be her own boss.

“I worked with a franchise coach and found that Floor Coverings International was the perfect match,” Farney said.

“It allows me to use my sales skills and drive to customers’ homes and meet with them. I’m not confined to an office,” she continued.

Floor Coverings International has tripled in size since 2005 by focusing on customer experience, according to a news release.

By performing her due diligence and finding the right brand to fit her needs and wants as a franchisee, Farney said she couldn’t be happier.

She credits Mohave Community College for making it easier to go into business.

“I reached out to the Small Business Development Center at Mohave Community College and they provided a wealth of resources and support with starting a business,” Farney said. “I also spoke with many small business owners and bounced many questions off them. I’m having so much fun helping homeowners redecorate their homes.”