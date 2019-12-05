Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
KINGMAN – Krista Farney left a job she had for almost two decades, but she’s loving her newest gig, even though she has had to enter, for her, some previously uncharted territory.
“I am navigating in a traditionally man’s world, dealing with installers and contractors,” the 39-year-old said of her new life as a franchise owner with Floor Coverings International.
Farney visits customers’ homes in a Mobile Flooring Showroom stocked with thousands of flooring samples from top manufacturers.
Floor Coverings International Mohave County and Las Vegas, which launched Oct. 1, serves customers throughout Mohave County.
It will be expanding to Las Vegas in 2020.
Farney, a Kingman native whose background is in sales, spent 18 years as a district manager for a wireless communications company.
When asked to relocate to Phoenix, she didn’t want to uproot her family that included her husband and children ages 17 and 10.
So she officially retired from the corporate world at age 38 and fulfilled a lifelong desire to be her own boss.
“I worked with a franchise coach and found that Floor Coverings International was the perfect match,” Farney said.
“It allows me to use my sales skills and drive to customers’ homes and meet with them. I’m not confined to an office,” she continued.
Floor Coverings International has tripled in size since 2005 by focusing on customer experience, according to a news release.
By performing her due diligence and finding the right brand to fit her needs and wants as a franchisee, Farney said she couldn’t be happier.
She credits Mohave Community College for making it easier to go into business.
“I reached out to the Small Business Development Center at Mohave Community College and they provided a wealth of resources and support with starting a business,” Farney said. “I also spoke with many small business owners and bounced many questions off them. I’m having so much fun helping homeowners redecorate their homes.”
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais
- More rain could be in store for Kingman
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Licenses & Permits
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: