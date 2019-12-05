‘Libeled Lady’ is movie of the month at Adult Center
“Libeled Lady” will be the featured movie of the month at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman.
The movie, which was filmed in 1936 and stars Jean Harlow, William Powell and Myrna Loy, will be shown Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
The adult center is located at 1776 Airway Ave.
“Libeled Lady” is a comedy, and tells the story of a socialite who files a multi-million dollar libel suit against a newspaper that accuses her of being a homewrecker.
Cost is a $2 donation to benefit programs at the center.
Popcorn, snacks and drinks are available.
Local film buff Steve Conn will provide commentary before the movie starts.
Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
