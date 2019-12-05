OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Libeled Lady’ is movie of the month at Adult Center

“Libeled Lady,” filmed in 1936 and starring Jean Harlow, will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave., Kingman. (IMDb photo)

“Libeled Lady,” filmed in 1936 and starring Jean Harlow, will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave., Kingman. (IMDb photo)

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 6:51 p.m.

“Libeled Lady” will be the featured movie of the month at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman.

The movie, which was filmed in 1936 and stars Jean Harlow, William Powell and Myrna Loy, will be shown Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

The adult center is located at 1776 Airway Ave.

“Libeled Lady” is a comedy, and tells the story of a socialite who files a multi-million dollar libel suit against a newspaper that accuses her of being a homewrecker.

Cost is a $2 donation to benefit programs at the center.

Popcorn, snacks and drinks are available.

Local film buff Steve Conn will provide commentary before the movie starts.

Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Sabrina’ highlights Friday’s movie night at adult center
'Only Angels Have Wings' featured at Friday's movie night
Kathryn Heidenreich center hosts movie night Friday
Movie night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
Adult center hosts movie night Friday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News