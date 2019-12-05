Obituary | Marie Louise Farner

Marie Louise Farner, 89, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 30, 2019. She was born in the mining town of Berwind, Colorado, Dec. 10, 1929 to Nicolas and Josephine Matich.

Nick and Josephine moved the family to Cottonwood, Arizona in 1931 when Marie was 2 years old. Marie attended all of her schooling there, graduating from Clarkdale High School in 1947.

After graduation Marie met the lover of her life, Joe M. Farner. Joe was a lineman working in Cottonwood at the time and would stop by the café where Marie worked to buy milkshakes. Well that was the beginning of a lifelong love! They married in Flagstaff, Arizona in 1948 and made their way to Kingman, Arizona in 1950. Marie and Joe had a love for travel, especially by RV. They traveled to the lower 48 states, Canada, Alaska and down to the tip of Baja, Mexico. A true testament to their love, they were married for 67 years, went through five RVs over 33 years! Now that is love when you can share a small space for that long!

Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Joe in 2015, her grandson; Ian Farner, parents; Nick and Josephine, brother; Daniel and sisters; Martha and Lucille.

Marie is survived by her three children; Joe (Donna) Dennis, Janice (Dave) Bein and Glenn (Deborah), grandchildren; Kerry Taylor, Kasie Juelfs, Traci Rosenbach, Hayley Kelly, Chris Bein, Austin Farner, Cameron Farner and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Raquel, Jeanne and Josie from Wings of an Angel In-Home Care, who lovingly cared for Marie the past two years. They loved her and took care of her as if she was family and she truly loved each of them as well.

We also give thanks to KRMC Hospice for their support and help her last weeks.

Also, a very special thank you to Jerry Trulove for never missing “Coffee Time” with Marie. She looked forward to every Wednesday and always had a cup ready for Jerry.

Arrangements were made by Sutton Funeral Home. No services are planned.