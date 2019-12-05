OFFERS
Obituary | Raymond D. Jans

Raymond D. Jans

Raymond D. Jans

Originally Published: December 5, 2019 6:08 p.m.

Raymond D. Jans of Golden Valley, Arizona passed away Dec. 1, 2019. Raymond was born July 7, 1947 to Phylis Scott and Walter Jans in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Raymond moved from Arlington, Washington over 10 years ago and has resided in Mohave County ever since. After graduating from high school, Raymond proudly served our country in the US Navy and later became an Electrical Utility Crewman. Raymond is survived by son; Kenneth Jans, daughter-in-law; Victoria Jans, daughter; Amanda Jans, grandson; Brian Jans and granddaughter; Melissa Jans. Raymond was loved by all who knew him and he will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Services in honor of Raymond will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at VFW Post #2555, 6068 W. Supai Drive Golden Valley, Arizona 86413. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW Post #2555.

