Obituary | Robert Theodore Steinberger
Robert Theodore Steinberger, born August 21, 1959 in San Jose, California, passed away November 12, 2019 in Reno, Nevada of cancer. "Bobby" lived most of his life in Kingman and was known for his kind heart and giving nature. He was preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Jessie. Bobby is survived by his sister; Ginger, brothers; Tommy and Timmy, his children; Trishawna, Tristan, Brittany, Mathew, Nathaniel and Jessica, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Bobby will be missed by all. His ashes will be spread in the spring in the Hualapai’s.
