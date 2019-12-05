Parklets, pedlets get green light from City Council

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has changed its approach to implementing parklets and pedlets downtown, as staff is no longer recommending a pilot program limited to one to three businesses. Instead, staff has advised Council to approve the program for a large chunk of downtown.



Parklets and pedlets are extensions of the curb that provide room for fixed and moveable seating, plantings and dining.

“The idea behind the purpose of the parklet or the pedlet is to offer the benefits and change how people view and use public spaces at low capital cost,” Gary Kellogg, Planning and Economic Development director, told City Council on Tuesday. “They create new and mini public plazas, mini parks that attract people, and they emphasize the pedestrian experience by making the streets beautiful and walkable.”

Property owners of commercial businesses that front E. Beale Street between 2nd and 6th streets are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 1, 2020. To apply contact the Planning and Economic Development Department, 310 N. Fourth St., 928-753-8130.

The process for erecting parklets or pedlets will involve applicants sitting down with City staff for a pre-application meeting. There, they will discuss their proposal, a site visit can be scheduled and staff can communicate submittal requirements. Submitting a permit application will cost business owners $250. That figure was originally eyed at $500.

Once the project is constructed, staff will inspect it. If it passes inspection, the space will be ready for public use.

Here are some basic guidelines for parklets and pedlets:

-They must be designed as a temporary, removable structure and no portion of it can be attached to the street.

-They must be maintained so the structure is safe and in good condition.

-They cannot extend beyond the width of the business frontage or into the street more than six feet.

-No part of the parklet or pedlet can be taller than 8 feet.

-Parklets are required to have a buffer of two feet on all sides.

-Corner parklets need a five-foot buffer.

Having reached out to businesses located in the area where parklets and pedlets would be allowed, Kellogg said Economic Development Department staff were told the main concern is customer parking. Addressing the potential issue could see the City place signage that lets customers know where parking is available.

Kellogg said the program will be reviewed on a yearly basis so that improvements can be made. City Manager Ron Foggin has also asked staff to continue to refine the method for applying for parklets and pedlets.

Council unanimously approved the parklet/pedlet program, with the addition of a maintenance program and liability and insurance considerations.