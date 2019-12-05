St. Vincent de Paul food drive scheduled for Saturday

KINGMAN – Roger Stewart, Mohave County Probation officer, will head a food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul Society on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society wrote in a press release that normally, it can be difficult to provide for the Thanksgiving needs of local families in need. However, this year, the community turned out in force to lend a hand.

With 100 complete turkey meals courtesy of Safeway in addition to turkeys donated from other organizations such as Kingman 100.1 Country Radio, St. Vincent was able to provide 121 turkey meals to families for Thanksgiving. The local Moose Lodge also got in on the action with a cash donation, seven boxes of canned food and 22 boxes of warm, winter clothes.

Bashas’ statewide Turkey Tuesday initiative saw $302 raised in donations, along with 26 turkeys, two hams and a box of canned food to be handed out for Christmas. Now, the community can take part in helping their neighbors by bringing food to Saturday’s food drive.

“It is a wonderful blessing seeing all the individuals and various agencies that have been coming to help provide for our community we serve and the additional help we have been able to provide lovingly to them showing Christ’s love as we provide these wonderful gifts,” the society wrote in a press release.

Information provided by St. Vincent de Paul Society