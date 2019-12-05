Thunder-Rodes Togs 4 Tots Toy Drive, Dec. 7

Togs means apparel used for a specialized purpose, such as motorcycle gear, so Thunder-Rhode will be exchanging cool gear for toy donations during their second annual Togs for Tots event benefitting the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Bring a new, unwrapped child’s toy into Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and receive one sealed envelope containing a gift voucher to use in the Thunder-Rode shop.

Gift vouchers start at $10 and end at $50. The grand prize is a $100 gift voucher. There is only one grand prize voucher.

For more information, contact 928-542-6059 or jack@thunder-rode.com

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event