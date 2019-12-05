OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 05
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Thunder-Rodes Togs 4 Tots Toy Drive, Dec. 7

Bring a new, unwrapped child’s toy into Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and receive one sealed envelope containing a gift voucher to use in the Thunder-Rode shop. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

Bring a new, unwrapped child’s toy into Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and receive one sealed envelope containing a gift voucher to use in the Thunder-Rode shop. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 5:56 p.m.

Togs means apparel used for a specialized purpose, such as motorcycle gear, so Thunder-Rhode will be exchanging cool gear for toy donations during their second annual Togs for Tots event benefitting the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Bring a new, unwrapped child’s toy into Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and receive one sealed envelope containing a gift voucher to use in the Thunder-Rode shop.

Gift vouchers start at $10 and end at $50. The grand prize is a $100 gift voucher. There is only one grand prize voucher.

For more information, contact 928-542-6059 or jack@thunder-rode.com

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event

Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Farmers Christmas Market set for Saturday
Event Calendar | Feb. 3, 2019
Kingman Farmers Market slates ‘Country Christmas Bazaar’, Dec. 14
Event Calendar | Dec. 11-15
Event Calendar | August 24-26, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News