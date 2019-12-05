Women of the Moose to host Meet and Greet

The Women of the Moose will host a casual Meet and Greet on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the Lodge at 302 Monroe St.

All members of the Lodge and Chapter are invited to enjoy light refreshments and learn about the purpose of the Moose and some of its community service projects, the Moose wrote in a news release.

Moose officers and past Deputy Grand Regent Erma Lorion will answer questions and explain the benefits of membership and opportunities for advancement in the fraternity.

The chapter is collecting laundry and cleaning supplies as well as hygiene products for the residents of Angel Manor.

Information provided by Women of the Moose