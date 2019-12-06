Blood drive set for Tuesday at Kingman High School

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District Key Club will host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St.

To give blood schedule an appointment at www.bloodhero.com by entering the code “KINGMANHS.” You can also sign up at the high school’s administration office.

Donors receive “Hero Reward” points redeemable for gifts including T-shirts, movie tickets and eGift cards to restaurants and stores. To redeem your points go to the Hero Rewards Store at www.bloodhero.com.

Information provided by the Kingman Unified School District Key Club