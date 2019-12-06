OFFERS
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to town

Mrs. Claus (Soroptimist Shay Givans) is shown with, from left, Becky Fawson, Paige Becker and Payton Becker at the kickoff event for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 6, 2019 9 a.m.

KINGMAN – A program to put books in the hands of Kingman area children has been launched with the help of the Kingman Soroptomists and Kingman Elks Lodge 468.

More than 100 kids from Kingman have been enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides free books for children and their families from birth to age 5.

A kickoff event and sign-up session was held Nov. 24 at the Elks Lodge.

Elks Lodge 468 received a $2,000 Spotlight Grant which covers books for 80 children, but organizers said more support is needed.

“We need more sponsors at $25 per child which covers books for one year,” Elks Trustee Nani Chrimes said, noting over 100 children have enrolled and the number is expected to grow.

Mrs. Claus attended the sign-up event, which included snacks from McKee Food – Little Debbie in Kingman. Assorted adults from community organizations, including a fireman, were on hand to read to children.

Upon signing up for the Imagination Library, each child receives a free book each month for family members to read to them.

“This will encourage parents to get involved with reading to their children, and the children, in turn, will be more involved when they start school,” the Elks Lodge wrote in a news release.

The Western Arizona Council of Governments is also promoting the reading program through Head Start, a community action agency, and their goal is to have 100 children enrolled by the December school break.

Information provided by Kingman Elks Lodge 468

