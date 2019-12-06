Enjoy an 'Old Fashioned Holiday Gathering' with Chris Commisso, Dec. 7

Come out for an "Old Fashioned Holiday Gathering" and Christmas Carol Sing-a-long at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Special guest Chris Commisso will lead us in a sing-a-long of all of our favorite Christmas Carols. Chris is a singer, songwriter and music producer. He plays many different instruments and is a prolific songwriter with several hundred songs in his catalog. His most recent accomplishments include being one of 18 winners nationwide to participate in the "Youtube Next Up" program for performers in Los Angeles. He was also a second place vocal winner in the "Ryan Seacrest cover contest." He can currently be found on youtube at youtube.com/thepianoshack sharing new music videos weekly.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit mohavemuseum.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.