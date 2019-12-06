Kingman Holiday Cookie Crawl slated for Saturday, Dec. 14
KINGMAN – The Kingman Holiday Cookie Crawl is back, offering an afternoon of family fun from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 14.
“Get the kids out of the house and take a holiday stroll through downtown businesses, decked out in their holiday best,” organizers wrote in a news release.
Participants will collect cookies and drink hot cocoa while shopping local. They’ll also be asked to vote for Best Cookie and Best Decorated Storefront.
Passports, which can be shared by two adults, cost $15.
The number of passports are limited, and can be purchased online starting Nov. 1 at Eventbrite.com, or with cash only at West of Third, 224 E. Beale St.
If tickets have not sold out in advance, passports can be purchased (cash only) the day of the event.
The crawl starts outside Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St. “From there, let your passport be your guide to collect homemade, delicious cookies courtesy of our downtown shops,” the news release said.
Can you collect and eat them all?
Prize drawings for completed passports will happen at the after party at Diana's Cellar Door, starting at 6 p.m. You don’t need to be present to win.
Learn more about Kingman Main Street, a nonprofit focused on revitalizing historic downtown KIngman, at www.kingmanmainstreet.com.
