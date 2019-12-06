OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 06
Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards voting has begun

Originally Published: December 6, 2019 9:07 a.m.

Voting has begun for the Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards! In November, you, our readers, nominated your favorite people, places, businesses and events in Mohave County.

Now beginning on December 1 and running through December 28, you will have an opportunity to vote on the top five nominees in each category!

Time to help the local businesses you enjoy get the most votes so they can get the kudos they deserve as the Reader's Choice!

Click here to make your vote now!

