Mohave County CDBG funding hearing set for Jan. 8

KINGMAN - Mohave County will provide important information to prospective applicants for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds at an upcoming public hearing.

The Jan. 8 hearing begins at 6 p.m. in the Saguaro Room at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 West Beale St.

Community Services Director Dave Wolf said interested parties must attend the hearing to learn about the application process for the money, which is allocated to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight, or address an urgent need.

Examples of potential uses include public infrastructure, community facilities, housing, public services and economic development.

Mohave County is expected to receive more than $750,000 in federal CDBG funds for a two-year cycle beginning in fiscal year 2020, while making application for an additional $300,000 in CDBG funds from a State Special Project Account for the same time period.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will approve up to three project applications.

For more information about the hearing or the CDBG program, or for assistance in formulating prospective project ideas, contact Grants Coordination Specialist Mercedes Nielsen at 928-753-0723 x4215.

Information provided by Mohave County