Update | Mohave County TV District expects repairs to be completed Dec. 7 or 8
KINGMAN – Mohave County awaits equipment delivery from New Jersey before Television District service can be fully restored, according to a Mohave County news release.
A Thanksgiving snow storm, Thursday, Nov. 28 caused significant damage to three microwave units and a building used to feed television signals to outlying translator sites.
TV District technician Ken McLaughlin said crews dispatched on Thanksgiving worked overnight to effect repairs that returned 14 channels to service by 3 a.m. last Friday, Nov. 29.
He said three networks and a total of 13 other channels remain offline until new equipment can be flown in and installed.
McLaughlin said the new equipment is expected to arrive by this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 7 or Sunday, Dec. 8, and will be installed immediately.
He said every possible effort has been taken to return full service as soon as possible to the TV District and viewers around the county.
“The county apologizes for inconvenience to TV District viewers and appreciates their patience,” the news release stated.
Information provided by Mohave County
