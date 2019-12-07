OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 07
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Airport Advisory Commission meets at new time Monday

The Airport Advisory Commission will meet at 3 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Airport Advisory Commission will meet at 3 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 10 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Monday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

There will be reports on the workings of the airport and industrial park from respective staffs, and there remain items from previous meetings that still require attention.

Commissioners will hear from a subcommittee regarding avigation easements at the Kingman Airport. That item was tabled at the November meeting.

Another subcommittee will report on a study of airport rates, charges and lease policies. At the commission’s last meeting, a motion was made to have Commission Chair Carl Hays work with City Attorney Carl Cooper and Airport General Manager Steve Johnston to review airport lease terms and conditions.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Airport Advisory Commission tackles rates, lease terms
Airport Advisory Commission to discuss website, land use
Capital improvements headline airport commission’s agenda
Airport Advisory Commission to evaluate capital improvement plan
Airport Advisory Commission to tackle RC field discrepancy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News