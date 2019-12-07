OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 07
Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday

N. Fourth Street in Kingman will be partially closed starting Monday, and N. Third Street will be completely closed, for the beginning of the Andy Devine Avenue ADA improvement project. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 7 a.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman’s Americans with Disabilities Act improvement project on Andy Devine Avenue will begin Monday, Dec. 9 on N. Fourth and Third streets.

The project involves the reconstruction of curbs, sidewalks and driveways along Andy Devine Avenue in an effort to improve public access facilities to meet ADA compliance, according to the City. Work will begin Monday at Fourth Street and move west toward Grandview Avenue.

N. Fourth Street will be partially closed starting Monday, and N. Third Street will be completely closed. The southbound lane of N. Fourth Street and N. Third Street from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue will be closed to through traffic for about two weeks. Detours will be in place.

The project is “99% federally funded” through a Community Development Block Grant, the City wrote in its press release. McCauley Construction was awarded the contract for the project. The expected completion date is May 2020.

The City wrote that drivers should expect lane and road closures, and slower speeds through work zones.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

