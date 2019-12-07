Flu shots not only protect the recipient, they protect the entire community

KINGMAN – Flu season is here, and at a time when some Americans are hesitant to trust vaccines, physicians are urging the public to get their shots so the community stays as safe and healthy as possible.

Flu season peaks in the United States in the fall and winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This time of year, flu activity peaks between December and February. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs, writes the CDC on its website.

“The flu can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death,” explained Dr. Jakulla Khan, an infectious disease specialist with Kingman Regional Medical Center. “Many people associate the term flu with a number of illnesses. However, influenza, the ‘flu,’ is more than just a ‘bad cold’ and a distinct illness by itself.”

Khan added that each year in the U.S., 36,000 people die and more than 200,000 are hospitalized due to the flu.

“The flu is already circulating in our community. Symptoms of flu start one to four days after the virus enters the body,” Khan said. “This means that you may be able to pass on the flu to someone else before you know you are sick.

“Also some persons can be infected with the flu virus but have no symptoms and can still spread the virus to others. Therefore, it is very important to get this season’s flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available.”

Symptoms include: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and event vomiting and diarrhea. However, the CDC and Khan advise that not everyone with the flu comes down with a fever.

Khan says that medical care should be sought if warning signs of serious complications from the flu begin to arise, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen or sudden dizziness. Additional warning signs are confusion, persistent or severe vomiting that won’t go away, and flu-like symptoms that improve but return with a fever or worsening cough.

CDC data also shows that about 8% of the U.S. population contracts the flu each season. Children are most likely to get sick from the flu, and those ages 65 and older are least likely to get sick. However, the CDC notes, those in that higher age bracket who contract the flu are at a higher risk of developing complications.

Khan said between 80% and 90% of seasonal flu-related deaths and between 50% and 70% of flu-related hospitalizations occur in people 65 years and older.



“Anyone can get the flu (even healthy people) and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age,” he said. “However, older adults are especially at risk of developing serious flu-related complications (such as pneumonia). Additionally, people with chronic illness such as lung disease, diabetes, and heart disease are also at high risk.”

Khan says getting a flu shot is the best protection against the flu.

“The flu vaccine can prevent the spread of flu in our community, especially to those who may be at high-risk for influenza-related complications,” he said. “Although the vaccine is proven to limit the transmission of the flu virus, many people are reluctant to get the shot.”

But why?

To the argument of “I never get sick,” Khan said anyone can get the flu. He also said that there is no live flu virus in flu shots, “so the flu vaccine cannot cause the flu.” Also, serious reactions to the vaccine are “extremely rare.” The most common side effect, he said, is soreness in the area of the injection.

“On the other hand, your safety is more in jeopardy with unvaccinated exposure to influenza, which is highly contagious and can lead to serious complications,” Khan said.

Vaccine compositions are also updated from one season to the next, and a person’s immune protection from the vaccination declines over time. That means an annual flu vaccination is necessary for “optimal protection against the flu,” Khan said.

If on the fence about receiving a flu shot, keep in mind that the Arizona Department of Health Services recently reported that influenza cases in Arizona are three times as high when compared to previous seasons.

“So far this flu season 950 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported compared to 290 cases for the same time period in 2018,” health services wrote on its website. “All counties in Arizona have reported influenza cases.”

However, according to the CDC, Arizona isn’t having as rough of a flu season as other areas of the country. Arizona, as of influenza season week 47 ending Nov. 23, influenza activity levels were listed as “low.” The south, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia have been hit the hardest, with activity levels of “high.”

Finding a flu shot is rather easy. People can use https://www.cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html, or can call the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

This year, the department is not offering flu shots. If called, the department directs the caller to the CDC website for more information, or says to contact a private physician. It also notes that flu shots are being offered at grocery stores and local pharmacies.

“Research shows that getting an annual flu vaccine can keep you from getting flu, can make flu less severe if you do get it, and can keep you from spreading flu to your family and other people,” Khan said.