Gallery | Parade of Lights
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 9:01 p.m.
The Very Merry Stars and Stripes themed Parade of Lights, a national remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day, took place in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Photo Gallery
2019 Very Merry Parade of Lights
The parade started at 7 p.m. as people lined up along Beale Street for brilliantly lit floats, candy for the kids and an appearance from Santa Claus.
For more on this year's event, click the following link, Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever.
