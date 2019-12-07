OFFERS
Horoscopes | Dec. 7, 2019

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Emily Browning, 31; C. Thomas Howell, 53; Tom Waits, 70; Ellen Burstyn, 87.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to your plan, and keep a low profile. The less you share with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Leave room in your schedule to spend time with someone you love. Romance will improve your relationship. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share an intimate moment with someone you love. A day trip or outing to a place that brings back memories will encourage you to make decisions that will give you the incentive to take care of unfinished business. Personal improvements will pay off. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take your time, listen carefully, verify information and keep your secrets to yourself. Someone will not be honest about his or her intentions. Don't put yourself in a vulnerable position or let anyone lower your self-esteem with criticism. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change someone makes shouldn't disrupt your plans. Carry on, and you'll discover you can do quite well on your own. Getting together with someone who treats you well will make you realize your worth. Integrity will lead to opportunity. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may crave change, but before you head in a new direction, consider the consequence. Your goal should be to keep the peace, not create confusion and chaos. Express your feelings; discuss life, love and what makes you happy. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Explore what's available to you. Participate in events or activities that will stretch your mind and make you strive for a healthier and happier lifestyle. Listen to complaints, make suggestions and implement positive change. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone push you around or take advantage of you. Concentrate on something that interests you, and you'll meet someone who you can relate to and enjoy being around. Partnerships require balance, integrity and shared goals. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pick up the pace and make positive changes. Follow your instincts, and head in a direction that will bring you peace and happiness. A unique lifestyle will encourage you to use your skills to the fullest. A new beginning is within reach. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Start a home improvement project that will offer you the chance to start a new hobby. Carefully choose who you let into your inner circle. Take your time making decisions that influence your emotional outlook or your money. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't get involved in someone's personal matters. Concentrate on making personal changes that will boost your confidence. You are responsible for your happiness, so sign up for activities or events that bring you pleasure. Romance is on the rise. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the online job postings, and adjust your resume to suit a prospect that interests you. Don't let anyone discourage you. Distance yourself from negative people. Don't be a follower. Do your own thing, and make your own fun. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think big, discuss plans and then decide what is actually feasible. It's OK to dream as long as you are responsible when it comes time to put your plan to work for you. Live within your means. 3 stars

