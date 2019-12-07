Horoscopes | Dec. 8, 2019

Birthdays: Ian Somerhalder, 41; Dominic Monaghan, 43; Teri Hatcher, 55; James Galway, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Embrace a challenge wholeheartedly, and make adjustments to suit your needs. Nothing happens overnight, but ideas and plans will encourage you to move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop thinking about what you want; start doing whatever it takes to make it happen. Personal gains, physical improvements and romantic relationships should be priorities.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you share information about someone close to you, it will damage your relationship. Be a good listener as well as a trusted friend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Jump at a chance to participate in something that intrigues you. The experience will encourage you to develop new skills and to mix what you like to do most with a new way to bring in extra cash.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep the peace by doing your own thing. Do something that makes you happy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting together with old friends or relatives will lead to interesting information and a new perspective regarding what’s possible. Express your thoughts, gather information and prepare to make a positive change.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on picking up information, getting together with someone who shares your interests or concerns, or doing something that will encourage better health. Look for a way to eliminate stress and make your plan work for you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Striving for a better routine that plays to your need for a healthier and fuller life will pay off. Don’t underestimate what you can accomplish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Curb habits, get organized, simplify your life and ease your stress. New beginnings and happy endings should be your priorities.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make your dreams come true by putting in the work necessary to add to your comfort and joy. Plan something special for someone you love, and you’ll benefit.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be a leader, not a follower. How good a time you have depends on you, not someone else.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A meaningful relationship will be enhanced by what you do. A romantic gesture will lead to memorable events and long-term plans.