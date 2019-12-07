Kingman Photo | Larson Lifeskill winners announced
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 6:53 p.m.
Larson Lifeskill winners for November were, from left, Izzy Ruebush (standing) helping Isabell Carlos Munoz; Hailey Knisley (standing) helping Ariel Simms; and Derek Herrera (standing) helping Ricky Sandoval.
The Larson Lifeskill for the month was cooperation. According to a news release, the students were recognized for working well with fellow students inside and outside the classroom, and understanding that cooperation not only benefits others, but makes themselves better, too.
