Kingman Photo | Larson Lifeskill winners announced

Larson Lifeskill winners for November were, from left, Izzy Ruebush (standing) helping Isabell Carlos Munoz; Hailey Knisley (standing) helping Ariel Simms; and Derek Herrera (standing) helping Ricky Sandoval.

The Larson Lifeskill for the month was cooperation. According to a news release, the students were recognized for working well with fellow students inside and outside the classroom, and understanding that cooperation not only benefits others, but makes themselves better, too.