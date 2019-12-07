Kingman Photo | Quilt of Honor
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 6:56 p.m.
Golden Valley resident John Hoeft stands with members of the Meadview Red, White and Blue Quilters after he received a special quilt for donating more than 500 yards of material to the club.
The quilters have made and presented more than 1,000 quilts to deserving people.
