Kingman’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace announces build for Saturday

KINGMAN – The Kingman chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization that builds beds for kids in need, is looking for volunteers for its next build. It will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the River Valley Community Outreach Center, 3060 Airway Ave.

Volunteers need not register, and can show up the day of the build to lend a hand. They are asked to bring gloves and safety goggles if possible.



“There is a great need in our community and we are excited and (eager) to roll up our sleeves to serve our great community by providing a safe and comfortable sleeping sanctuary for our children,” said Kingman chapter Co-President David Wayt.

If unable to attend Saturday’s build, there are still ways people can help children in need through Sleep in Heavenly Peace. To support the nonprofit organization visit www.SHPbeds.org to make a cash donation or sponsor needed materials. From there, follow the links to make a donation, volunteer or submit an application for a bed.

Anyone struggling financially who has a child in need of a bed can go to the above website to request a bed.

“In keeping with our motto - ‘No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town’ -- we seek to continue to help these wonderful Kingman families, who might be struggling financially, to sleep better at night,” Wayt said.

Information provided by Sleep in Heavenly Peace