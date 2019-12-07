Kingman’s traveling vinyl record store finds a home

KINGMAN – Shady Grove Records of Kingman, until now a traveling record store, has found a home at 525 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The grand opening will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from noon to 7 p.m.

After selling at several pop-up locations around town – at Black Bridge Brewery, and Black Sheep Ink, Tattoos and Piercing – Pete and Holly Jaramillo opened a permanent location with hundreds of record and CDs.

They promise great deals, and noted they also buy records. The price they pay depends on what you have and its condition.

“Right now we have somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,500-4,000 records and are adding more on a daily basis,” Jaramillo said. “Our CD collection sits somewhere around 3,000 and we have around 1,500 cassette tapes. We will also be selling vintage stereos, guitars, amplifiers, concert posters and stickers, with plans to add band T-shirts and music accessories in the not-too-distant future.”

Shady Grove had a soft opening for Black Friday and Jaramillo says the vibe was amazing. The store was also open the following day, when many local businesses participated in the Small Business Saturday.



“I feel like we are definitely filling a void in Kingman’s retail market that has been present for far too long,” Jaramillo added. “Words cannot describe how amazed and happy Holly and I are.”

Early customers seem to enjoy having options that, until now, were only available online or out of town.

Business hours starting on Dec. 17 (grand opening day) will be Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.