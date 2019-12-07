OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 07
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman’s traveling vinyl record store finds a home

Pete Jaramillo, who owns Shady Grove Records with his wife Holly, has found a permanent location for the business at 525 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Pete Jaramillo, who owns Shady Grove Records with his wife Holly, has found a permanent location for the business at 525 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 6:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Shady Grove Records of Kingman, until now a traveling record store, has found a home at 525 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The grand opening will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from noon to 7 p.m.

After selling at several pop-up locations around town – at Black Bridge Brewery, and Black Sheep Ink, Tattoos and Piercing – Pete and Holly Jaramillo opened a permanent location with hundreds of record and CDs.

They promise great deals, and noted they also buy records. The price they pay depends on what you have and its condition.

“Right now we have somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,500-4,000 records and are adding more on a daily basis,” Jaramillo said. “Our CD collection sits somewhere around 3,000 and we have around 1,500 cassette tapes. We will also be selling vintage stereos, guitars, amplifiers, concert posters and stickers, with plans to add band T-shirts and music accessories in the not-too-distant future.”

Shady Grove had a soft opening for Black Friday and Jaramillo says the vibe was amazing. The store was also open the following day, when many local businesses participated in the Small Business Saturday.

“I feel like we are definitely filling a void in Kingman’s retail market that has been present for far too long,” Jaramillo added. “Words cannot describe how amazed and happy Holly and I are.”

Early customers seem to enjoy having options that, until now, were only available online or out of town.

Business hours starting on Dec. 17 (grand opening day) will be Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman will get place to spin some vinyl
Licenses & Permits | Dec. 1
Several stores will be open on Christmas - and here's why
Pakistan-Indian restaurant on the market
Kingman's Kmart slated to close

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News