Letter | Thank goodness for barking dogs

Editor,

I for one appreciate my neighbors’ dogs barking. Always have.

There are three across the street, two on my left, and two on my right. My one dog will be 14 soon and doesn’t bark or see well. I’m grateful that these other younger dogs keep me safe and informed.

They are all fenced in and well-fed, so they do not bark for nothing. God bless these good watch dogs and their owners.

I count my blessings because they are helping me.

Lillian Mandeville

Kingman