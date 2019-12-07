OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 07
Nissan brings Canadian automotive journalists to tour Route 66

Canadian automotive journalists tour the Powerhouse Visitor Center in Kingman on Friday, Dec. 6 during Nissan Canada’s Route 66 Odyssey driving tour. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Canadian automotive journalists tour the Powerhouse Visitor Center in Kingman on Friday, Dec. 6 during Nissan Canada’s Route 66 Odyssey driving tour. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 6:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – Have you ever wondered why Route 66 and Kingman attracts so many Chinese tourists recently?

Joshua Noble, City of Kingman Tourism Services Manager, offers an interesting hypothesis.

“A few years ago, Cadillac sent here {media] representatives of the Chinese market,” he said. “They made it special by connecting the history of automobiles with Route 66. Suddenly, interest in touring Route 66 among Chinese people ballooned.”

That is why Noble was excited to welcome a group of about 20 Canadian automotive journalists to town on Friday, Dec. 6. They were taking part in the Nissan Canada Route 66 Odyssey, test-driving new Nissan vehicles.

It was the second time Nissan, a Japanese automaker that also builds vehicles in North America, has provided journalists with an opportunity for an extended test drive in three of the automaker’s newest models on the most famous highway in America.

To develop the tour local author Jim Hinckley, creator of Jim Hinckley’s America travel network, was retained as a consultant.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles arrived to greet the Canadians just in time for a group photograph.

All of the journalists were given a package of promotional materials, which will remind them of Kingman after they leave.

Historic Route 66, once known as the Mother Road, was main road from Chicago to Los Angeles before the interstate highway system was constructed.

