Obituary | Robert W. Budd

On Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 former Kingman Vice Mayor Robert W. “Bob” Budd passed away at his home in Mesa, Arizona with his family by his side. He was 85.

Bob was born on July 5, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Harry and Muriel Budd, who preceded him in death. Bob was one of four children; Choate Budd, Ellen Garrity and Pam Andry. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Steven; and brother, Choate. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eileen, of Mesa; son, Larry (Darcy) Budd; daughter, Kelie Budd Hale; granddaughter, Allison Hale; and grandson, Colton Hale.

Bob led an interesting life growing up in Brooklyn. After graduating from high school, Bob attended Yankton College in South Dakota and later the University of Maryland. Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Tripoli for 19 months of his service. When Bob was discharged, he returned to New York. In 1952 Bob met the love of his life, Eileen Quinn. They married in 1957 and began a life together.

One of Bob’s many passions was automobiles which led to his employment with the Ford Motor Company in Detroit, Michigan. Bob and Eileen relocated to Dearborn, Michigan where they started their family bringing Larry, Steven and Kelie into the world.

Bob left Ford Motor Company in 1972 and he relocated their family to Kingman where they became motel owners. They purchased the now iconic Hilltop Motel on old Route 66. Bob and Eileen operated the Hilltop for many years. It was during this time that Bob became very involved in the Kingman community. Along with a handful of other families with young children, the Budds were huge supporters of Kingman’s first swim team, the Kingman Dolphins.

Bob and Eileen sold the Hilltop Motel and retired in 1985. It was about that time when Bob became a rare West coast distributor for the Pennsylvania based company, Charles Chips. Numerous local offices and businesses came to know Bob as he cheerfully delivered snacks throughout Kingman. Bob greeted everyone like they were lifelong friends, not just customers. His love of this community was very apparent during this period of his life. Everybody loved Bob and it wasn’t just for his cookies and chips.

Bob had many hobbies and interests including hydroplane racing, Dixieland jazz, organ music, cruises and traveling.

Bob believed community service was important and after serving on the City Planning Commission, he decided to run for the Kingman City Council. Bob’s service to the community was never ending. He was essentially the founder of the Clean City Commission, and he served proudly and generously as a councilman for two years and then as Vice Mayor from 1988-1994.

He always made decisions very objectively. He studied every topic and issue carefully before he decided how to vote during Council meetings even during the highly controversial Linde Gas Plant issue that made national news. After he gave up the City Council, Bob served as a volunteer on a number of City boards and commissions.

After Bob’s City service ended he decided to slow down some. He retired from the Charles Chips distributorship and most of his other endeavors. Bob and Eileen moved to Scottsdale to be near their children and grandchildren in 2017.

Bob and Eileen were cherished members of the Kingman community for many years. We will miss him tremendously.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Faith Hospice of Mesa, Visiting Angels.