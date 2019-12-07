Obituary | William C. Massa

William C. (Bill) Massa passed away peacefully in his home in Kingman, Arizona on Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Cranford, New Jersey on Dec. 9, 1928 to Italian immigrants and was the younger of two sons.

Following high school he proudly served In the U.S. Navy for two years. In 1952 he married Rose Denigris, his beautiful wife of 67 years, and together they raised five daughters in his hometown of Cranford.

Through his fierce determination and wife’s encouragement, he achieved a B.A. college degree, a Master’s Degree and his dream of a Ph. D. all in the field of education for which he was passionate. His path as an educator offered him success as a Teacher, Principal, Counselor and Vocational Director (to name a few experiences.) He also wrote a book in 2011 as an instructional guide for would-be-counselors.

He loved his work and his family. His other joys came from reading, taking long walks, football and being Italian. He is proceed in death by his parents, Mary and Albert Massa; brother, Joseph; and youngest daughter, Rosanne (2013.)

He is survived by his wife, Rose; daughters Joanne, Linda, Mary (John) Wright and Catherine; grandchildren Jamie and Gina; along with several extended family members.

The family wishes to thank the KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice Team for their wonderful care, attention and treatment.

He will live in our hearts forever.