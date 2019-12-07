OFFERS
Prep Roundup: Bulldogs take down River Valley

Kingman junior Alex Romero (10) tallied a goal in Thursday’s 9-1 win at River Valley. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 5:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys soccer team got the ball rolling Thursday with its first win of the season in a 9-1 decision at River Valley in 61 minutes.

“We won 50-50 balls and our team did well on the through balls,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts. “We stayed with two forwards all game to keep the pressure and it benefited. We still need to work on consecutive passes, but it is early in the season. I am hoping we can continue to gain chemistry with our starters.”

Cayden Pettway notched two goals and an assist, while Alex Romero and Caleb Grimmett each added a goal and an assist. Jahir Boo also chipped in a goal for Kingman.

The Bulldogs (1-2) host the Mohave County Tournament starting at noon Thursday.

Girls soccer

Lee Williams 5, Desert Edge 1

At Desert Edge, the Lady Vols tallied their third win of the season Thursday with a 5-1 decision over the Lady Scorpions.

“The girls continue to dominate other teams with accurate passing and movement,” said Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby. “This team has incredible chemistry. They truly play for each other.”

Kendra Pease scored two goals for the Lady Vols, while Natalie Castillo and Mackenzie Cathey each added a goal.

“Mackenzie scored her seventh goal on the season when she fired the ball past the keeper after receiving a beautiful crossed ball from Maritza Saucedo,” Selby said.

Lee Williams (3-0) hosts Kingman High (0-3) at 6 p.m. Monday.

River Valley 3, Kingman 1

At KHS, the Lady Bulldogs scored a goal for the second consecutive game, but couldn’t get the win in a 3-1 setback to River Valley.

Elvira Torres tallied the goal for Kingman, while Esther Torres notched the assist.

The Lady Bulldogs (0-3) make the short trip to Lee Williams (3-0) at 6 p.m. Monday.

