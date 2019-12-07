OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Dec. 8, 2019

Anne Marie Ward, a 29-year-old Prescott Valley small business owner running for Congress in 2020, poses with her husband, meteor collector Robert Ward. (Daily Courier Photo)

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Prescott woman runs against Gosar and ‘rise of socialism’ – This lady sounds like a winner. I agree with her 100%.

Trump should veto greedy Green Act – And yet the national debt keeps going up under the “management” of the fiscally ignorant Republicans.

Supervisors chase dogs from county facilities – Good for the county getting control of the animals in the facility. Now places like Walmart and Home Depot need to do the same. It’s like going to the zoo. I’ve seen some very filthy animals in these places.

Prescott woman runs against Gosar and ‘rise of socialism’ – She has good ideas. Hopefully it is not just words to get elected. It would be very helpful if she is taken up on her offer for debates.

Teaching dating in schools – And they wonder why the school bonds don’t pass.

Thanks to many thoughtful and generous actions this holiday season. People giving gifts, clothing, furniture and food to the less fortunate. You matter and your actions matter to someone. Happy Holidays!

Democrats take step toward impeaching Trump – Pelosi has “a heart full of love for America?” She has a heart? And Pelosi, the Russian angle was Hillary, not Trump. And Trump corrupting the election for his own benefit? Benefit? Trump gave up all to serve America’s interests.

When an elderly woman is carrying a large item for donation do not just sit on your butt. Get up out of the shack and carry it for her. Don’t point and say “put it in the grocery basket.”

