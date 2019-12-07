Review: Frozen II is an icy delight for all ages

Not having seen the first of the Frozen franchise did not detract from the plot, the characters or their motivations. Geared toward a younger audience, Frozen II can be appreciated and enjoyed by those considerably past their younger years.

It's a Disney movie.

The characters are simple and easy to understand. The environment is beautiful and well thought out. Bright colors and smooth animation brings it to life, so to speak.

The story takes place in the fall, with leaves changing colors and temperatures cooling. Plot points are accentuated by songs sung by the affected characters.

Anna (Kristen Bell voice), Elsa (Idina Menzel voice) , Kristoff (Jonathon Groff voice) and Olaf (Josh Gad voice) are the main characters.

Olaf is particularly funny as the segmented snowman who can rearrange his body parts, which came in useful during a game of charades.

Elsa is the Queen and Anna is her sister. Kristoff is Anna’s suitor whose clumsy attempts at asking her to marry him are humorous and based in reality.

Elsa is magical and can summon up, discharge and create various frozen things, all composed of water. Olaf lends a bit of humor in his stream of consciousness batteries of useless information. All the characters are living happy lives.

But Elsa hears a voice singing a string of notes. She's the only one who hears it.

She's torn about seeking out the singer and this spurs on more songs from her. Her town starts to suffer with no lights, strong wind and moving ground.

The town evacuates to a cliff. Once she decides to seek out the source of what she's hearing, the other characters join her on her trek.

They come upon a fog-like barrier their father once told them about during a bedtime story. The barrier seals off an enchanted forest. Elsa believes the enchanted forest holds the key to why her town is suffering.

Each of the characters go through their own trials and tribulations in this enchanted forest while Elsa seeks out the source.

Once she finds it, trouble finds her. It takes Anna's strength and resolve to find an answer to why the enchanted forest was closed off and how to fix it and her town.

The songs typically are uplifting and motivational although Disney does delve into the darker side of death and loss and what is permanent and what changes.

The film keeps you interested. The songs are well spaced apart and actually add to the plot. The scenes are colorful and engaging. If you're not watching the characters, you're watching what's happening around them.

It didn't get boring and slowly draws the audience in.

Disney touches on morality through song and conversation and may lead to some conversation of your own with younger children. It's rated PG for action sequences but it's safe to say most everyone will enjoy it. Frozen II runs 109 minutes. If you can wait through all the credits you may see a short scene. I'll give Frozen II 4 out of 5 Miners.