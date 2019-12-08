Licenses & Permits | Dec. 8, 2019
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 5:
Baskin Robbins: 3455 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; ice cream.
Legacy Signs & Iron: 600 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; sign production.
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 29:
Bobby Harvey: 1671 Magellan Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to well.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 2171 E. Calle Puebla, Kingman; demo mobile home, room additions and attachments.
Clinton Van Vleet: 1605 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; repair gas line.
Ambient Edge: 26761 N. Rose Road, Meadview; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.
Michael Fletcher: Golden Valley; special inspections for possible single-family residence.
John Goodman: 1701 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; move power pole, reinstate power.
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- More rain could be in store for Kingman
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- Licenses & Permits
- Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: