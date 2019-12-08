Licenses & Permits | Dec. 8, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 5:

Baskin Robbins: 3455 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; ice cream.

Legacy Signs & Iron: 600 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; sign production.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 29:

Bobby Harvey: 1671 Magellan Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to well.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 2171 E. Calle Puebla, Kingman; demo mobile home, room additions and attachments.

Clinton Van Vleet: 1605 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; repair gas line.

Ambient Edge: 26761 N. Rose Road, Meadview; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.

Michael Fletcher: Golden Valley; special inspections for possible single-family residence.

John Goodman: 1701 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; move power pole, reinstate power.