Arizona man rescued, arrested after getting stuck in chimney
An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to climb down the chimney with a bound in a vacant house — and got stuck.
KGUN-TV reports firefighters in Tucson, Arizona, rescued the man Friday after finding his legs dangling from inside the chimney.
Authorities say rescue workers were called to the scene following reports from neighbors who said they heard a man calling for help from inside the home.
Firefighters say they used a rescue ring and a rope on a crane to pull the man out of the chimney. Officials say the man is in his mid-30s and wasn’t injured.
Tucson Police say the home was vacant and the man was charged with trespassing and possession of a dangerous drug. His name was not released.
