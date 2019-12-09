OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Body of man who drowned in creek found; 4th to die there

Pictured is Tonto Creek located southeast of Prescott in Gila County where four people were killed in floodwaters during the final weekend of November. (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

Pictured is Tonto Creek located southeast of Prescott in Gila County where four people were killed in floodwaters during the final weekend of November. (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 1:46 p.m.

GILA, Az. — Divers Saturday recovered the body of the fourth person to die in Tonto Creek in just over a week, the Arizona Republic reported.

The body was identified as that of Robert George Petitte, 69.

Petitie's body was found on an island about 200 yards away from where the creek swept his vehicle away, the Gila County Sheriff's Office told the Republic.

Petitte was crossing the creek at Tonto Creek Shores in Gisela, Lt. Virgil Dodd said. Gisela is a small unincorporated community between Payson and Tonto Basin.

Sheriff's deputies think the man attempted to get out of his car when the rushing water swept him away.

Officials learned of the incident from a 911 call made shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, but Petitte is thought to have died Friday night.

"This has been a tragic week in the Tonto Creek. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have passed," Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in a statement Saturday night.

Shepherd also reminded people not to cross flooded areas and remember the "inherent dangers of moving water."

The search continues for 6-year-old Willa Rawlings with no new information about the missing child, the Republic reported.

Willa, her brother and cousin were swept away in Tonto Creek when her parents drove their truck through a flooded crossing on the afternoon of Nov. 29. The bodies of her brother and cousin, both 5 years old, have been recovered.

Tonto Creek

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
Flash floods strike with deadly ending
5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms
Updated: Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News