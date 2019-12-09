Come out and run, race or walk in the Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk, Dec. 14

Come out and run, race or walk in the 9th annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk. The race starts at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 2226 Hualapai Mountain Rd. in Kingman at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

This event is a trail/service road in the desert. Awards will be given for the overall male/female finisher, overall male/femal mater finisher (age 40 plus) and top three in each age group.

Registration is $30 through Dec. 13, $35 the day of the race. Click here to register online or register in person at Cerbat Dental Group, 1730 E. Beverly Rd.

For more information, contact Chris Brady at 937-304-9357 or at cbrady535@yahoo.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event