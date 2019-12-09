OFFERS
Come see Santa's Hualapai Winter Wonderland, Dec. 14 - 15

Come see Santa’s Hualapai Winter Wonderland at Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. (Courtesy, file)

Come see Santa’s Hualapai Winter Wonderland at Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. (Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 12:21 p.m.

Come see Santa’s Hualapai Winter Wonderland at Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15.

Enjoy a day filled with fun for everyone of all ages. Hay rides, Christmas lights, bonfire, hot cocoa, snow play, “elfies” and conversation with Santa.

Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, call 928-681-5700 or visit parks.mohavecounty.us.

