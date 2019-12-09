OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Feature Home | 9791 N 2nd St. - Chloride

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 9:36 a.m.

photo

3 bd, 2 full baths, and 1,129 sq. ft.

This move-in ready manufactured home is not too big and not too small... JUST RIGHT!

Open kitchen, crown molding, ceiling fans with light kits in all room. Kitchen has breakfast bar center island, gas stove and refrigerator included. Inside laundry room - washer and dryer included!!! A door to the back yard. Large master bedroom and bath. Two good size spare bedrooms and good size guest bath. Beautiful 40x10 covered Front porch deck with beautiful mountain views. Fenced front and back yard.

Terrific detached 24x36 garage with attached 24x10 workshop/shed - all have power corner lot, chloride domestic water, unisource electric and propane. This home has it all! Shown by appointment only (owner occupied) call for your personal tour today!

photo

Cathy M. Taylor

BUYER’S AGENT, LISTING AGENT, RELOCATION, SHORT-SALE

— 16 Years Experience —

cathymtaylor@citlink.net

Kingman High Desert Realty

Full Service Real Estate

928-530-9107

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Feature Home: 1101 South Copperwind Lane
Feature Home: 2723 Pinto Circle
Feature Home | 3771 N Eagle Rock
Mohave County Most Wanted | August 5, 2018
Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 2, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News