Feature Home | 9791 N 2nd St. - Chloride

3 bd, 2 full baths, and 1,129 sq. ft.

This move-in ready manufactured home is not too big and not too small... JUST RIGHT!

Open kitchen, crown molding, ceiling fans with light kits in all room. Kitchen has breakfast bar center island, gas stove and refrigerator included. Inside laundry room - washer and dryer included!!! A door to the back yard. Large master bedroom and bath. Two good size spare bedrooms and good size guest bath. Beautiful 40x10 covered Front porch deck with beautiful mountain views. Fenced front and back yard.

Terrific detached 24x36 garage with attached 24x10 workshop/shed - all have power corner lot, chloride domestic water, unisource electric and propane. This home has it all! Shown by appointment only (owner occupied) call for your personal tour today!

