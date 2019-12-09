Feature Home | 9791 N 2nd St. - Chloride
3 bd, 2 full baths, and 1,129 sq. ft.
This move-in ready manufactured home is not too big and not too small... JUST RIGHT!
Open kitchen, crown molding, ceiling fans with light kits in all room. Kitchen has breakfast bar center island, gas stove and refrigerator included. Inside laundry room - washer and dryer included!!! A door to the back yard. Large master bedroom and bath. Two good size spare bedrooms and good size guest bath. Beautiful 40x10 covered Front porch deck with beautiful mountain views. Fenced front and back yard.
Terrific detached 24x36 garage with attached 24x10 workshop/shed - all have power corner lot, chloride domestic water, unisource electric and propane. This home has it all! Shown by appointment only (owner occupied) call for your personal tour today!
Cathy M. Taylor
BUYER’S AGENT, LISTING AGENT, RELOCATION, SHORT-SALE
— 16 Years Experience —
cathymtaylor@citlink.net
Kingman High Desert Realty
Full Service Real Estate
928-530-9107
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- More rain could be in store for Kingman
- Licenses & Permits
- Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: