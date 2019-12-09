OFFERS
Free ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert, Dec. 14

Come listen to the Kingman Concert Band perform at their annual "Home for the Holidays" Christmas concert at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Avenue in Kingman from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Stock image)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 2:31 p.m.

Come listen to the Kingman Concert Band perform at their annual "Home for the Holidays" Christmas concert at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Avenue in Kingman from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Volunteer members of the comunity band will perform traditional, contemporary and jazz music featuring their rendition of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

This is a free performance that is open to the public.

For more information, visit kingmanconcertband.com

Kingman Presbyterian Church

