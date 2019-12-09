OFFERS
Mon, Dec. 09
Horoscopes | Dec. 9, 2019

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Felicity Huffman, 57; Donny Osmond, 62; Beau Bridges, 78; Dame Judi Dench, 85.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, digest what you hear and say little until you feel confident moving forward. Taking time to observe and to consider the outcome of whatever move you decide on will help you avoid making a mistake. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal gain is doable. An update to the way you look will lead to compliments and positive suggestions. A chance to spend time with someone who makes you laugh and puts you at ease will enhance your emotional well-being. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know what you are up against before you get started. Handle money matters, health issues and contracts carefully but in a timely manner. Don't leave something for tomorrow that needs to be done today. Don't trust anyone else to look out for your interests. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your energy to good use. Concentrate on what you want to accomplish. Stop worrying and start doing. Don't fight change; whatever you are dreading will turn out better than anticipated. A relationship will improve if you make a slight adjustment. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think matters through before you make a physical change. If you are too quick to act, you will upset someone, and it will change the dynamics of your relationship. Slow down; take time to relax or do something you enjoy. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your options, talk to someone you trust and prepare to make a change that will encourage better relationships with your peers, children or partner. A day trip, interview or presentation is favored. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an open mind as well as a tight budget when it comes to home improvements or joint money ventures. Too much of anything will end up working against you. Refuse to let anyone emotionally manipulate you or take you for granted. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Voice how you feel and what you want to happen. The truth will get you a lot further ahead when it comes to getting what you want. Share your vision, how you plan to achieve your goal and what your intentions are. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to be pushed in a direction that is costly or more likely to benefit someone else. Practicality will be in your best interest. Look at the big picture moving forward, and find a way to simplify your life. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make changes at home that will please all those who reside there or visit. Putting in a little extra effort to add to your comfort and joy over the festive season will get you in the spirit. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't divulge a surprise you've been planning, even if someone causes you grief. Use intelligence, and you'll discover an innovative way to keep the peace. A change regarding how you earn your living will turn out better than anticipated. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get together with someone you have worked with in the past, and a new opportunity will come your way. Listen carefully, ask questions and gather facts. Put in the time, and you'll reap the rewards. Update your appearance. 4 stars

