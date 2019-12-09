OFFERS
Kingman to draft water emergency response plan

City Council on Tuesday approved an item that will see the development of a risk and resiliency assessment and emergency response plan for Kingman’s water system. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 7:05 a.m.

KINGMAN – City Council approved an agreement with Hazen and Sawyer at its Tuesday, Dec. 3 meeting for the development of a risk and resiliency assessment and emergency response plan for Kingman’s municipal water system.

The American Water Infrastructure Act requires community water systems that serve populations greater than 3,300 to prepare a response plan by June 30, 2021.

Hazen and Sawyer will be paid $75,800 to develop the plan, with the money coming from the Colorado River Fund.

Council also renewed job order contracts with four contractors for water and wastewater plant facilities construction services.

The original contracts were approved Dec. 4, 2018 with Felix Construction, I-Corp Arizona, Schofield Civil Construction and KE&G Construction. The new contract runs through Dec. 3, 2020.

Council also approved the purchase of portable radios for the Kingman Fire Department with a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant. The grant is for $135,136, with the City providing a 10% match for a total of $148,505.

