MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop

Kelly Kathleen Caldwell (MCSO)

Kelly Kathleen Caldwell (MCSO)

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 4:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Bullhead City woman was arrested after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle after a traffic stop.

Kelly Kathleen Caldwell, 59, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. She was also arrested on six active arrest warrants.

At about 4:28 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, deputies observed a vehicle traveling north on Highway 95. A records check revealed Caldwell was the registered owner of the vehicle, and that she had six active arrest warrants.

Deputies contacted Caldwell and detained her for the active warrants. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed illegal drugs, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in multiple purses and bags.

MCSO reportedly found 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11 grams of suspected marijuana, 14 Oxycodone pills, three Xanax pills, a scale, plastic baggies and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Caldwell was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

