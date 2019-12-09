Mohave Republican Forum party and installation banquet set for Dec. 11.

The Mohave Republican Forum Christmas Party and Installation Banquet will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

Social time starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The menu include a choice of prime rib, stuffed chicken or salmon. Semi-formal attire is suitable but not mandatory.



There will be a time of sharing, recognitions, officer and board member installations and live music by Art Michaud, including Christmas carols. There will also be drawings, door prizes and a silent auction.

Tickets cost $35 each, and reservations are recommended. RSVP with your check or cash by contacting Mary Chan at 928-753-3024, or Betty Masterson at 928-263-1954 or cbmasterson@yahoo.com.