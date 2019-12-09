OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Republican Forum party and installation banquet set for Dec. 11.

The Mohave Republican Forum will hold officer installations at its Dec. 11 meeting at Calicor’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

The Mohave Republican Forum will hold officer installations at its Dec. 11 meeting at Calicor’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 1:29 p.m.

The Mohave Republican Forum Christmas Party and Installation Banquet will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

Social time starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The menu include a choice of prime rib, stuffed chicken or salmon. Semi-formal attire is suitable but not mandatory.

There will be a time of sharing, recognitions, officer and board member installations and live music by Art Michaud, including Christmas carols. There will also be drawings, door prizes and a silent auction.

Tickets cost $35 each, and reservations are recommended. RSVP with your check or cash by contacting Mary Chan at 928-753-3024, or Betty Masterson at 928-263-1954 or cbmasterson@yahoo.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave Republican Forum holds annual Christmas Party
Lions Club hosts RN Barbara Merritt
Organizations: Downwinders of Mohave County
Tickets available for GOP dinner
Clubs: Thursday, December 3, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News