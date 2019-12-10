2019 Parade of Lights winners announced

The rain held off and the crowd lined the street three and four deep at the announcers’ stand on Saturday, Dec. 7 as 56 floats took part in the 2019 Very Merry Parade of Lights in downtown Kingman.

Kingman Downtown Merchants announced the following parade winners:

– Best Overall: Cramer Family

– Best Themed: Budweiser

– Most Lights: Kingman Unified School District

– Best Motorized: Summer’s Family

– Best Decorated: Bureau of Land Management

– Most Enthusiastic: Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter

– Best Walking: Hamersley Family

– School: Kingman Academy of Learning

– Business Award: Ambient Edge

– Marching Band: Kingman Middle School

– Civic Award: City of Kingman Public Works

The 2020 Very Merry Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Information provided by Kingman Downtown Merchants