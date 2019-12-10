OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2019 Parade of Lights winners announced

Santa waves to the crowd during the 2019 Very Merry Parade of Lights in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Santa waves to the crowd during the 2019 Very Merry Parade of Lights in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 4:13 p.m.

The rain held off and the crowd lined the street three and four deep at the announcers’ stand on Saturday, Dec. 7 as 56 floats took part in the 2019 Very Merry Parade of Lights in downtown Kingman.

Kingman Downtown Merchants announced the following parade winners:

– Best Overall: Cramer Family

– Best Themed: Budweiser

– Most Lights: Kingman Unified School District

– Best Motorized: Summer’s Family

– Best Decorated: Bureau of Land Management

– Most Enthusiastic: Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter

– Best Walking: Hamersley Family

– School: Kingman Academy of Learning

– Business Award: Ambient Edge

– Marching Band: Kingman Middle School

– Civic Award: City of Kingman Public Works

The 2020 Very Merry Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Information provided by Kingman Downtown Merchants

Photo Gallery

2019 Very Merry Parade of Lights
Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
Gallery | Kingman Parade of Lights 2019
Very Merry Parade of Lights Saturday
Get your Christmas Spirit ready for this weekend
Kingman’s Parade of Lights, Tree Lighting ceremony set for Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News