Flag incinerator would cost Mohave County $50,000

KINGMAN – As assigned, county staff is returning to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with a report on the estimated cost of purchasing and operating a county-owned incinerator to retire tattered American flags.

The subject is on the agenda for the board’s 9:30 a.m. meeting on Monday, Dec. 16 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

According to a memo written by Mohave County Development Director Tim Walsh, “the cost to procure, install and operate an incinerator at the Mohave Valley Landfill is estimated at $50,000, inclusive of site-preparation, necessary infrastructure and permitting. Fuel and labor associated with operating the incinerator is estimated at $2,000 per year.”

The idea to take over the responsibility for retiring used flags was prompted by the City of Lake Havasu Fire Department’s decision to cancel a 2019 flag retirement ceremony in Lake Havasu City due to perceived safety and environmental concerns from burning the flags.

While many of the organizations in the Lake Havasu City area have suspended flag retirements, veterans’ organizations in Kingman and Bullhead City continue to retire flags as their collection demands. The county itself replaces about 30 flags per year, and used to give them to one of the local veterans’ organizations for retirement.



The potential site for the incinerator would be the Mohave Valley Landfill in Golden Valley. There is not currently natural gas at the site, so a propane incinerator was selected for the purpose of the analysis.

“Due to air quality permitting, it is unclear at this time whether an incinerator could be operated at the landfill. This would be determined during the Title V Air Quality Permit modification application review,” the memo stated.

The estimated cost for the county would be $2.61 per retired flag over the first 10 years, assuming three retirement ceremonies per year with 1,000 flags each.