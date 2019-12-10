Former Mohave County District 5 supervisor Becky Foster to seek District 1 seat

KINGMAN – Rebecca L. (Becky) Foster of Kingman has announced she will seek the Republican nomination for the District 1 Mohave County Supervisor seat being vacated by the retirement of Gary Watson.

Foster served as supervisor in District 5 before losing the seat in 1991.

“Supervisor Watson’s retirement presents an opportunity to run for the position which comprises much of the district I used to represent in the original District 5,” Foster said in a news release announcing her candidacy..

“I am the only candidate running who has actual experience as a County Supervisor; and I am running because I absolutely love the job and can provide excellent representation,” she said.

She’ll join a crowded field. Travis Lingenfelter, Jim Hamersley, Tim Woods and Gerarda Hamodey have also filed to run for the seat in 2020.

Some may be surprised to see that Foster is running as a Republican, after she previously served on the board as a Democrat.

She was a registered Independent for the better part of two decades while consistently voting Republican, so registering as a Republican is a natural progression, she said.

She said her values have always been conservative, and the local Republican party is “accepting, friendly, and diverse.”

Foster said she always enjoyed bi-partisan support and hopes that will continue in the current political environment.



“I prefer bipartisan partnerships and problem solving,” she said. “It is important that all sides are heard on all issues and that everyone is represented regardless of party,” declared Foster.

She described herself as a “committed Republican” who respects the rule of law; supports law enforcement and veterans; and believes “we are better served with a less intrusive government and the wise use of tax funds.”

During her tenure as a County Supervisor, the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City Airports were dedicated as well as the bridge crossing the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Additionally, tax rates were consistently lowered most years, she said.

Foster said she is particularly proud of her idea in 1990 to have county-wide meetings to formulate a vision and plan for Mohave County’s future.

As a result, new State legislation was proposed and passed specifically for Mohave County. It afforded Mohave County the ability to enter into agreements with its cities and to negotiate plans, regulations and funding for facilities serving fast-growing unincorporated areas, known as a JDPA (Joint Development Planning Area) process.

Foster was a charter member of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition as well as a county wide Coordinating Recycling Committee.





She lived in Kingman from 1971 through the mid-1990s. She eventually moved to Las Vegas where she worked as a Clark County Court Clerk for 20 years.

After retiring from Clark County Courts, she said bought a home in Kingman and fulfilled her dream of moving back to Mohave County in 2018.

She owns Anytime Transcripts, which produces official transcripts of civil and criminal proceedings for the 8th Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. Foster advised she will be suspending the business as she campaigns.

Foster graduated from Prescott College with a BA in Business Administration and minor studies in Journalism.

Before first running for office she worked as acting personnel director for Mohave County, personnel director for the Hualapai Tribal Council (under the auspices of a Federal Office of Personnel Management Grant), as a freelance writer and as a radio news director. She also was Realtor in both Arizona and Nevada for 13 years.

Foster has won numerous awards and volunteers for numerous organizations and causes. She currently donates her time as a KRMC volunteer.