Holiday Shopping: Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique, Dec. 14

Come and check out all of the vendors featuring unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, participate in the raffle, and enjoy a visit with Santa at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Rd. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Stock image)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 4 a.m.

Come and check out all of the vendors featuring unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, participate in the raffle, and enjoy a visit with Santa at the 5th Annual Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Rd. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Canned goods will also be collected for the Kingman Area Food Bank. For more information, call 928-681-1050.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event

