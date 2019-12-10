Holiday Shopping: Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique, Dec. 14

Come and check out all of the vendors featuring unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, participate in the raffle, and enjoy a visit with Santa at the 5th Annual Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Rd. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Canned goods will also be collected for the Kingman Area Food Bank. For more information, call 928-681-1050.

