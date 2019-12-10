Horoscopes | Dec. 11, 2019

Birthdays: Mo’Nique, 52; Gary Dourdin, 53; Jermaine Jackson, 65; Bess Armstrong, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what makes you happy and how you can put your skills and your energy to good use. Choose your path and proceed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Financial matters should be looked at carefully. An opportunity is useful only if it fits into your lifestyle and is conducive to making you happy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful who you trust with information that someone might use against you. A disappointment is likely if you leave essential details to someone who can’t be trusted or isn’t capable.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to your heart, and sidle up beside people who motivate you to grow and excel at the things that bring you the most joy. Put your energy where it counts, and don’t look back.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Lend a helping hand, speak up and make a difference. Be passionate and proactive, but don’t let anyone talk you into donating or spending.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend time with someone who offers sound advice, and you will see how you can turn a negative into a positive. Embrace change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll get a different perspective of what you can do if you distance yourself from what’s going on in your backyard. Taking a day trip, going to a meeting or getting together with someone who knows you well will help expose your options.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participate in something that is community-oriented or that will open your eyes to what’s going on with a friend or relative. Knowledge will lead to an unexpected change that will improve your life.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It’s up to you to say no to anyone or anything that isn’t in your best interest. Focus on what’s right and what makes you happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you handle your money will make a difference. Spend more time with someone you love.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change at home will add to family comfort. Don’t believe everything you hear or agree to something without having all the facts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your experience will help you make a wise decision now. Less talk and more action will encourage others to stop complaining and start pitching in to help.