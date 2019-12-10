Kingman community keeps Salvation Army going strong

KINGMAN – The Salvation Army has issued a thank you to the community for its support at the busiest time of the year, as well as a request for individuals to call 928-718-2600 if they want to ring bells during the holiday season.

Salvation Army’s Troy Palmer said the local community is wonderful when it comes to giving.

“I find, particularly at the holiday season, I’ve never been disappointed in this community,” Palmer said. “They step up, they fill the kettles. They really support the community and it just warms my heart to know how much people really care even through all the chaos.”

“It’s a very wonderful time of year, and I like to highlight it and make sure the community knows how much we appreciate their support,” Palmer said.

This year, the Angel Tree program will see more than 230 children receive gifts courtesy of the program and the generosity of local residents. Those children will receive gifts thanks to numerous social clubs, groups and individuals.